Supernatural Boss Teases Episode 300: It Will Be 'Heartwarming, With Murder'

Supernatural‘s 300th episode is still a way’s away — the milestone will air as Season 14’s thirteenth hour — but it’s never to early for scoop on the plot, right?

The series’ 100th (Season 5’s “Point of No Return”) was “very much a straight-up episode” of the long-running CW drama, while No. 200 (Season 10’s “Fan Fiction”) “went very much in the other direction, where it was very meta and a commentary on the show,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb noted at San Diego Comic-Con. “For the 300th one, we want to do something that lies in the middle.”

That middle ground currently is shaping up to be an exploration of the Winchesters from an outsider’s perspective. “The idea kind of floating around right now is Sam and Dean, for years, have lived in the bunker, [which] is in a place called Lebanon, Kansas, which is a real town, a very small town,” Dabb shared. But for all the time the brothers have spent in the area, “we’ve never actually seen Lebanon, Kansas, on the show. We’ve never actually seen what these people in this town think of these two guys who drive this muscle car through. The dry cleaner [must think], ‘They have a lot of blood on their clothes. What’s going on there?'”

“So it becomes: How do these people view Sam and Dean — with Sam and Dean’s story in there, too,” Dabb continued. “We think it could be a real love letter to the show, in what we hope is going to be a very heartwarming way — with murder. Heartwarming with murder.”

Supernatural Season 14 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c on The CW.