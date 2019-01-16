I'm Sorry Video: Adam Scott Scrubs In for an Awkward Reunion at the Gyno

You never know when you’ll run into an old friend — such is the case when Mike accompanies Andrea to the OBGYN in Wednesday’s episode of I’m Sorry (truTV, 10/9c).

In the above sneak peek, Mike is gobsmacked when he discovers that Andrea’s gynecologist, Dr. Steve Goldberg (played by Parks and Recreation‘s Adam Scott), was his former camp counselor. Andrea is delighted by the connection, but is none too pleased with the conversation happening as Dr. Goldberg inserts her IUD.

A guest spot on I’m Sorry marks the start of a busy 2019 for Scott, who in addition to reprising his role on Season 2 of HBO’s Big Little Lies (premiere date TBA), is set to appear in Jordan Peele’s forthcoming Twilight Zone revival for CBS All Access.

I’m Sorry was recently named one of TVLine’s Peak TV Treasures; all of Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. In addition to TV’s erstwhile Ben Wyatt, upcoming Season 2 guest stars include Rose Mclver (iZombie), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), Scott Aukerman (Comedy Bang! Bang!), Rob Huebel (Transparent), Anne Ramsay (Mad About You), Kurt Braunohler (Bob’s Burgers), Brian Stepanek (Green Book) and Rich Eisen (The Rich Eisen Show).

