The Twilight Zone Revival: Adam Scott Cast... in Remake of Classic Episode?

TV’s erstwhile Ben Wyatt will soon cross over into The Twilight Zone.

Parks and Recreation vet Adam Scott has been cast in CBS All Access’ upcoming revival of the beloved sci-fi anthology, TVLine has learned.

Scott will star in the episode titled “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet” — and while further details about his character or the episode’s plot have not yet been disclosed, fans of the original Rod Serling series will surely recall a truly classic Season 5 installment by the name of “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.” That 1963 episode, which predated Star Trek by three years, was led by an up-and-comer named William Shatner, who portrayed a man recently treated for a nervous breakdown who becomes convinced that a gremlin is lurking outside his airplane seat’s window.

Scott already knows a thing or two about paying homage to classic television. He co-created and starred in Adult Swim’s The Greatest Event in Television History, a series of mockumentary specials that featured shot-for-shot remakes of classic opening credit sequences.

In addition to Parks and Rec, Scott’s small-screen resume include Fox’s Ghosted, HBO’s Big Little Lies and a recurring role on NBC’s The Good Place (for which he was recently named TVLine’s Performer of the Week).

As previously reported, Jordan Peele — who is already an executive producer on the Twilight Zone revival — also will serve as host and narrator of the new series, which is described as a “modern reimagining of the original.” Scott’s casting follows word that The Affair‘s Sanaa Lathan will star in another episode, titled “Rewind.”

The Twilight Zone will debut on CBS All Access sometime in 2019.