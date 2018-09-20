Jordan Peele to Host and Narrate Twilight Zone Revival at CBS All Access — Watch the New Opening Now

Step aside, Rod Serling: Jordan Peele will serve as host and narrator of CBS All Access’ upcoming revival of the classic sci-fi/horror anthology The Twilight Zone, TVLine has learned.

Peele is already an executive producer on the new-look Twilight Zone, a “modern reimagining of the original” which earned a series order from the streaming service last December. Production gets underway this fall, with the revival slated for a 2019 debut. Peele takes over for Serling, who famously hosted and narrated the original Twilight Zone from 1959 to 1964 on CBS, in addition to creating the series and writing many of its most famous episodes. The above teaser pays homage to the original series, featuring a mix of both Serling and Peele voicing the iconic opening narration.

“Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours,” Peele said in a statement. “I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone.”

Peele is best known to TV audiences as half of the Comedy Central sketch duo Key & Peele, but he has significant horror cred now, too, thanks to writing and directing last year’s hit film Get Out, which won Peele an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.