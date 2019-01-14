The Sopranos Prequel Movie Adds Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga in Mystery Roles

Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga should start practicing their Jersey accents: The pair has been cast in New Line Cinema’s forthcoming Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, per our sister site Variety.

As previously reported, the film — which will be released in theaters, not on HBO — will be set in the 1960s against the backdrop of the infamous Newark riots, where vicious fighting between African-American and Italian residents caused multiple deaths and hundreds of injuries. Though specific plot details are scarce, the film is expected to feature younger versions of several Sopranos characters, including future mob boss Tony Soprano.

Details about Bernthal and Farmiga’s roles are being kept under wraps. They join the previously cast Alessandro Nivola (Doll & Em), who will play Dickey Moltisanti, aka Tony’s deceased uncle in the series. Alan Taylor, who directed nine Sopranos episodes, has been tapped to helm the movie, with series creator David Chase penning the script.

Bernthal can next be seen in Season 2 of Marvel’s The Punisher, which drops on Netflix Friday, Jan. 18. Farmiga, best known to TV audiences as Bates Motel‘s Norma Bates, is currently filming the Netflix miniseries Central Park Five.

Your thoughts on these new cast additions? Drop ’em in a comment below.