TVLine Items: Big Little Lies Renewal Buzz, Sopranos Movie Casting and More

Nicole Kidman isn’t ruling out the possibility of a third season of Big Little Lies (Season 2 of the Emmy-winning smash bows in 2019). Although the actress concedes that “it would be hard to get the whole group together” again, she tells our sister site Variety, “we would love to do it.”

Kidman also confesses that she was “terrified” working alongside new Season 2 addition Meryl Streep (who plays her character Celeste’s mother-in-law). “You’re acting opposite the great one,” she shares. “I get nervous anyway — but to be opposite her and not want her to think, ‘Who is this amateur?'”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Alessandro Nivola (Doll & Em) is in negotiations to star in the Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark as Dickey Moltisanti, who was Tony’s deceased uncle in the HBO series, Variety reports.

* Sacha Dhawan (Marvel’s Iron Fist) and Charity Wakefield (The Player) have joined Hulu’s drama pilot The Great, about Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) and her explosive relationship with husband Peter (Nicholas Hoult), the emperor of Russia, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the Australian series Tidelands, premiering Friday, Dec. 14. The supernatural crime drama follows a young woman who returns home to a small fishing village after 10 years in juvenile detention and jail.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?