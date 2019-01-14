So You Think You Can Dance Renewed for Season 16 at Fox

Everybody do the Raincoat Shuffle: Fox on Monday renewed its Emmy-winning reality competition So You Think You Can Dance for Season 16.

Slated to debut this summer, Season 16 will feature contestants from ages 18 to 30, with auditions taking place in New York on Feb. 9, Dallas on Feb. 12 and Los Angeles on Feb. 23. (More audition information can be found here.)

“Each season, the talent on So You Think You Can Dance reaches new levels and continues to create the most incredible routines,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox. “The hard work and passion that goes into each performance is awe-inspiring. We can’t wait to see what Season 16 has in store and look forward to bringing you a new crop of incredible, inspired and inspiring dancers.”

Added executive producer and judge Nigel Lythgoe: “I am thrilled that we have been picked up by Fox for Season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance. This allows us to shine the spotlight once again on the incredible choreographic and dance talent across the United States as we search for America’s favorite dancer.”

Eighteen-year-old dancer Hannahlei Cabanilla is the reigning SYTYCD champ, who bested fellow finalists Jensen Arnold, Genessy Castillo and Slavik Pustovoytov in September’s Season 15 finale. Cabanilla can next be seen in Fox’s live production of Rent, airing Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8/7c.

There’s no word yet on whether Mary Murphy, Vanessa Hudgens or Stephen “Twitch” Boss — all of whom joined Lythgoe on the Season 15 judging panel — will be back for the 16th cycle.

Our 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated with Dance‘s pickup. Are you (ahem) jazzed to hear it will be back?