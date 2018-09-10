So You Think You Can Dance Season 15 Finale: Did the Right Dancer Win?

Another summer full of pirouettes and body rolls has come and gone, which means it’s time for So You Think You Can Dance to crown its latest champion.

Season 15 of the Fox reality competition came to a close on Monday night, as Cat Deeley & Co. convened to reveal who was voted America’s favorite dancer. But was it Jensen, Slavik, Hannahlei or Genessy who earned the title?

Before any results were revealed, SYTYCD took us on a typical finale tour of the season’s most memorable routines, with each finalist and each judge choosing a duet that they’d like to see performed again. Among the dances that got an encore: Hannahlei and Cole’s steamy cha-cha, Jensen and Jay Jay’s kitchen-centric hip-hop and Darius’ stunning, LGBT-focused contemporary piece with all-star Taylor Sieve.

The two-hour nostalgia-fest also featured some surprises, including the addition of judges Twitch and Nigel Lythgoe to a reprise of the Luther Brown-choreographed “Juice” group number. (Admit it: You’re still doing that slow shuffle around the house when you think no one’s looking.)

And then, it was time for the results. The winner of Dance‘s 15th season: Hannahlei Cabanilla! (For the record, fourth place went to Slavik Pustovoytov, third place to Genessy Castillo and second place to Jensen Arnold.)

With that, I turn it over to you. Do you agree with Hannahlei’s victory? Or were you hoping for another dancer to win Season 15? Cast your vote in our poll below, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the finale!