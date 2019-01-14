James McAvoy to Host SNL

Live from New York, it’s Professor Xavier! James McAvoy will make his Saturday Night Live debut later this month when he hosts the show’s Jan. 26 episode (NBC, 11:30/10:30c), TVLine has learned. McAvoy can next be seen in M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass, arriving in theaters this week.

The actor will be joined by musical guest Meek Mill, who released his fourth album Championships in Nov. 2018. This appearance also marks Meek Mill’s first time on the SNL stage.

But first, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan — fresh off her Critics’ Choice Awards win for Best Actress in a Comedy Series — will host Saturday Night Live‘s Jan. 19 episode with musical guest Greta Van Fleet.

TVLine recently took stock of SNL‘s 44th season (so far), ranking the episodes from worst to best based on the grades they received from our readers after they aired. According to TVLine Nation, Jonah Hill’s episode was the most disappointing, while Matt Damon’s reigned supreme as the best — or “least worst,” depending on how much of a hater you are — episode of the season.

Your thoughts on McAvoy and Meek Mill’s upcoming SNL debut? Drop ’em in a comment below, along with any additional stars and musicians you’d like to see in Studio 8H.