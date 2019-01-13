Critics' Choice Awards: TV Winners List

The 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, honoring the year’s biggest achievements on screens both big and small, are currently underway on The CW.

HBO and Netflix entered the evening with the highest number of nominations (20 total), followed by FX (16) and Amazon (12). Among all series (including limited), The Americans, Escape at Dannemora and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story led with five nods a piece.

Scroll down for the complete list of TV nominees and winners, which will be updated throughout the night, then drop a comment with your reaction(s).

BEST DRAMA SERIES (2018 winner: The Handmaid’s Tale)

The Americans (FX)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES (2018 winner: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us)

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor (ABC)

Diego Luna, Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Richard Madden, Bodyguard (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES (2018 winner: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce (HBO)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Elizabeth Olsen, Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

Julia Roberts, Homecoming (Amazon)

Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES (2018 winner: David Harbour, Stranger Things)

Richard Cabral, Mayans M.C. (FX)

Asia Kate Dillon, Billions (Showtime)

Noah Emmerich, The Americans (FX)

Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)

Richard Schiff, The Good Doctor (ABC)

Shea Whigham, Homecoming (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES (2018 winner: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale)

Dina Shihabi, Jack Ryan (Amazon)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Holly Taylor, The Americans (FX)

BEST COMEDY SERIES (2018 winner: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Middle (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES (2018 winner: Ted Danson, The Good Place)

Hank Azaria, Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES (2018 winner: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Justina Machado, One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Debra Messing, Will & Grace (NBC)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES (2018 winner: Walton Goggins, Vice Principals)

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta (FX)

Nico Santos, Superstore (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES (2018 winner: Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

Laurie Metcalf, The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Zoe Perry, Young Sheldon (CBS)

Annie Potts, Young Sheldon (CBS)

Miriam Shor, Younger (TV Land)

BEST LIMITED SERIES (2018 winner: Big Little Lies)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

American Vandal (Netflix)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION (2018 winner: The Wizard of Lies)

Icebox (HBO)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)

Notes from the Field (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION (2018 winner: Ewan McGregor, Fargo)

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION (2018 winner: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies)

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Connie Britton, Dirty John (Bravo)

Carrie Coon, The Sinner (USA Network)

Laura Dern, The Tale (HBO)

Anna Deavere Smith, Notes From the Field (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION (2018 winner: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies)

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Eric Lange, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Alex Rich, Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Peter Sarsgaard, The Looming Tower (Hulu)

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION (2018 winner: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies)

Ellen Burstyn, The Tale (HBO)

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects (HBO)

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Julia Garner, Dirty John (Bravo)

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Elizabeth Perkins, Sharp Objects (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES (2018 winner: Rick & Morty)

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Archer (FX)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

South Park (Comedy Central)