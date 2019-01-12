Ratings: MacGyver and Five-0 Rise, Blindspot Returns to 10-Month Highs

NBC’s Blindspot resumed Season 4 on Friday night with 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, ticking up from its fall finale to deliver its best numbers since March 23 and 30 of last year, respectively. TVLine readers gave the Jaimie Alexander showcase an average grade of “B+.”

Leading out of that, The Blacklist (3.7 mil/0.6) dipped to a new audience low while holding onto last week’s demo low.

Elsewhere….

CBS | MacGyver (6.6 mil/0.8) and Hawaii Five-0 (7.9 mil/0.9) both rose a tenth in the demo, while Blue Bloods (9 mil/0.8) was steady (and of course drew Friday’s biggest audience).

FOX | Friday demo champ Last Man Standing (6.2 mil/1.2) and lead-out The Cool Kids (4.8 mil/1.0) each gained two tenths to hit their best ratings in five episodes.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (3.2 mil/0.7) held onto last week’s season high in the demo; Speechless (2.4 mil/0.5) was also steady.

THE CW | Leading out of Whose Line reruns, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (490K/0.1) added some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.