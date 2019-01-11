Ratings: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Hits 2-Year High in NBC Debut, Mom Hits Highs

Hot damn!

Fox castoff Brooklyn Nine-Nine made its NBC debut on Thursday night to 3.56 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating, improving on time slot predecessor Will & Grace‘s fall average by 50 percent while hitting a two-year demo high for the acclaimed comedy. (In fact, B99 hit a three-year high if you except the Jan. 1, 2017 episode that aired out of a big NFL game.)

Versus its previous season opener, B99 was up 82 and 71 percent.

TVLine readers gave the cop comedy’s return an average grade of “A-,” while “Pineapple Slut” won out novelty shirt poll.

Leading out of that, The Good Place christened its new time slot with 2.8 mil/0.9, up from its fall finale and on par with its Season 3 average. SVU (4 mil/0.8) returned up a tick, while in the Thursday lead-off spot Titan Games (5.7 mil/1.7) dipped a bit from its premiere.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Gotham (2.4 mil/0.7) was cat, I mean flat, while The Orville (3.1 mil/0.7) ticked up.

CBS | The Big Bang Theory (13.3 mil/2.4) and Young Sheldon (12 mil/1.9) each added two tenths, while Mom (9.4 mil/1.5) surged to season highs. The Fam premiere (7.3 mil/1.2, TVLine reader grade “C+”) greatly improved on time slot predecessor Murphy Brown‘s average (6.1 mil/0.8) and finale (5.2 mil/0.7), while SWAT (5.8 mil/0.9) was steady.

ABC | That Truth & Lies time-filler did 3.7 mil/0.7.

