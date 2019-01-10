One Day at a Time Season 3 Trailer Teases B99 Duo, Gloria Estefan

The extended Alvarez family makes its debut in the first trailer for One Day at a Time Season 3 (with all 13 episodes hitting Netflix on Friday, Feb. 8). That includes Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz, who play Penelope’s cousins Estellita and Pilar, and Grammy winner/theme song performer Gloria Estefan, who guest-stars as Lydia’s estranged sister Mirtha.

The two-minute promo also features Kevin (Probably) Saves the World alum India de Beaufort, who comes on board in the recurring role of Avery, a love interest for Schneider (who is played by the actress’ real-life husband Todd Grinnell). Meanwhile, Penelope is moving on from Max with an overprotective dad named Mateo (Fresh Off the Boat‘s Alex Quijano).

Elena seems to be in the most stable relationship of all, but struggles to come up with an appropriate term of endearment for non-binary partner Syd. In addition to various romances, the above trailer suggests that Season 3 will feature a funeral and a family vacation.

Additional Season 3 guest stars include Danny Pino (as Penelope’s brother Tito), Joe Manganiello (as Max’s brother), Alan Ruck (as Schneider’s father Lawrence) and co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett (as Victor’s new girlfriend Nicole).

