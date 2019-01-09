Vikings Alum Travis Fimmel to Star in TNT Sci-Fi Drama Raised by Wolves

A Vikings veteran is charting his next voyage: Travis Fimmel has signed on to star in TNT’s upcoming sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

Fimmel will play an android named Father who, along with a female android named Mother, is charged with raising human children on a new planet. “As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task,” per the official description.

Oscar nominee Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner) will do his first TV directing in fifty years, helming the first two episodes of Raised by Wolves, and he’ll serve as an executive producer as well. Screenwriter Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) will serve as showrunner. Wolves earned a straight-to-series order from TNT back in October.

Fimmel is best known for playing Nordic warrior Ragnar Lothbrok during the first four seasons of History’s Vikings; the actor left the historical drama at the end of Season 4, after Ragnar was killed off. History announced earlier this month that Vikings will end after its upcoming sixth season — but the saga will continue with a follow-up series, currently in development at the network.