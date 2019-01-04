Vikings to End With Season 6, Follow-Up Series in Development at History

The voyage is coming to an end for History’s Vikings. The cable network’s drama series will conclude after its previously announced sixth season — but there’s a twist.

According to our sister site Deadline, which first reported the news, History is teaming with Vikings creator Michael Hirst once again to develop an offshoot of the series. The new project reportedly will “continue the Vikings saga,” but additional details are still fuzzy at this time.

Vikings, which marked History’s first foray into original scripted programming, is currently in the midst of its fifth season; new episodes air Wednesdays at 9/8c, with the finale slated for Jan. 30. The show this season is averaging two million weekly viewers and just under a 0.5 demo rating, down 12 and 29 percent from Season 4. Its most recent outing (on Jan. 2) delivered 1.6 mil and a 0.4, down 25 and 47 percent from November’s season opener.

History had renewed Vikings for Season 6 back in September 2017, several weeks before Season 5 launched. The 20-episode sixth season is expected to kick off later this year.

