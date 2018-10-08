Ridley Scott's Raised by Wolves Sci-Fi Series Ordered at TNT, Scott to Direct

Sci-fi film auteur Ridley Scott will executive-produce as well as make his television directing debut with Raised by Wolves, a serialized drama which has landed a series order from TNT.

Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Scott of course is no stranger to androids, having brought to the silver screen such sci-fi franchises as Blade Runner and (39-year-old spoiler alert!) Alien. Most recently, he directed The Martian, which starred Matt Damon and had many potatoes but zero androids.

Of his latest TV venture, Scott said in a statement, “I’m always searching for new frontiers in the sci-fi genre and have found a true original in Raised by Wolves — a wholly distinct and imaginative world, full of characters struggling with existential questions: What makes us human? What constitutes a family? And what if we could start over again and erase the mess we’ve made of our planet? Would we survive? Would we do better?

“Given TNT’s impressive run of bold, quality programming, this feels like exactly the right home for this kind of ambitious television,” he added.

Screenwriter Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) will serve as showrunner as well as a writer on Raised by Wolves, executive-producing alongside Scott, David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror) Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Robyn Meisinger (Prisoners).