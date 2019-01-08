Luke Wilson Joins DC Universe's Stargirl

Another big name is entering the DC Universe. Luke Wilson (Old School, Legally Blonde) is joining the cast of Stargirl, TVLine’s sister site Deadline reports, playing the role of super-mechanic Pat Dugan.

Premiering later this year, the 13-episode series tells the story of Courtney Whitmore (played by Bella and the Bulldogs‘ Brec Bassinger), a high school sophomore who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes, the Justice Society of America, to stop the villains of the past. Wilson’s character, a former superhero sidekick who just happens to be Courtney’s new stepfather, comes out of retirement to assist her — and he’s bringing his 15-foot robot Stripe along for the journey.

“When I first moved to Los Angeles in 1996 and saw Bottle Rocket, I became a huge fan and admirer of Luke’s,” showrunner Geoff Johns said in a statement. “And I literally wrote this part for Luke, hoping that someday and somehow he’d play Pat Dugan. I only envisioned him. And now I feel like I won the lottery! … We’re so lucky to have him alongside Brec in Stargirl.”

Stargirl’s cast also includes Lou Ferrigno Jr. (S.W.A.T.) as Golden Age Hourman, Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House) as Dr. Mid-Nite and Joel McHale (Community) as Starman. Yvette Monreal (Faking It), Christopher James Baker (True Detective) and Anjelika Washington (Young Sheldon) will also appear in undisclosed roles.

