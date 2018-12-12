Joel McHale Joins DC Universe's Stargirl Series as Iconic Hero Starman

After years of flexing his comedic muscles on Community and beyond, Joel McHale is headed to DC Universe to flex his actual muscles. The actor is joining the cast of Stargirl in the recurring role of Sylvester Pemberton (aka Starman), TVLine’s sister publication Variety reports.

Starring Brec Bassinger in the title role, Stargirl (premiere date TBD) follows a high school sophomore named Courteney Whitmore who rallies a motley crew of young heroes to help her battle villains from the past. A member of the Justice Society of America, Starman charges into battle with a “mysterious anti-gravity weapon called the cosmic staff.” He also comes equipped with his own sidekick, Courtney’s stepfather Pat Dugan (aka Stripesy).

Geoff Johns will serve as Stargirl‘s showrunner, executive-producing alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Johns began his career in comic books in 1999 by creating Stargirl — a character inspired by his late sister — and will write the series premiere.

In addition to playing Community‘s Jeff Winger from 2009 to 2015, McHale also headlined CBS’ short-lived sitcom The Great Indoors (2016–2017), followed by Netflix’s shorter-lived The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale (2018), which was essentially a reboot of E!’s The Soup (2004–2015).

Your thoughts on McHale’s new career as a crimefighter? Drop ’em in a comment below.