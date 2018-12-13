Stargirl Casts Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Hourman, Founding Member of JSA

Hourman’s time has come.

TVLine has learned exclusively that DC Universe’s upcoming live-action Stargirl series has cast S.W.A.T.‘s Lou Ferrigno Jr. as the Golden Age Hourman.

Specifically, Ferrigno Jr. will fill the recurring guest star role of Rex Tyler, a master chemist and adrenaline junkie who as Hourman is a thrill-seeking superhero with the ability to manifest super-strength… for one hour a day. A founding member of the Justice Society of America, Rex/Hourman struggles with balancing his life as a hero and father. JUST AS I MYSELF DO.

Patrick J. Adams (Suits) played a version of the character in a couple of episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Executive-produced by Geoff Johns (who will serve as showrunner), Sarah Schechter and Greg Berlanti, and based on characters from DC which were created by Johns, Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (School of Rock and All Night‘s Brec Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama will reimagine Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

The character of Stargirl started EP/showrunner Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister, who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.

Previously announced Stargirl castings include Joel McHale (Community) as Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman, plus Anjelika Washington (Young Sheldon), Yvette Monreal (The Fosters, Faking It) and Christopher James Baker (True Detective) in undisclosed roles.

In addition to his recurring run as S.W.A.T.‘s Rocker, Ferrigno Jr.’s previous TV credits include episodes of 9-1-1, NCIS; Los Angeles and Bones, the videogame-inspired miniseries Rush: Inspired by Battlefield, and How I Met Your Mother (as the Mother’s ex, Louis). And yes, he is the son of The Incredible Hunk‘s Lou Ferrigno and actress Carla Ferrigno (King of Queens).