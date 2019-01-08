Game of Thrones Prequel Adds Reign, Narnia and Humans Actors and 5 More

Westeros’ history book is filling up fast: HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel pilot has added a slew of actors and a noted director to its ranks, TVLine has learned.

The still-untitled project, which is set a long while before the events of the original series, has recruited Toby Regbo (Reign), Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans) and Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia films) as series regulars.

Also joining the cast as series regulars are: Naomi Ackie (the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX), Denise Gough (The Fall), Jamie Campbell Bower (Will), Sheila Atim (Harlots) and Alex Sharp (Broadway’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time).

No character details are available.

In addition, director SJ Clarkson (Dexter, Bates Motel, The Defenders) has been brought on to helm the pilot. She’ll also be an executive producer.

The potential offshoot takes place thousands of years before the exploits of Daenerys & Co. and, per the official logline, “chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.” Oh, and everything we’ve been told about Thrones lore isn’t necessarily “the story we think we know,” the synopsis promises.

HBO ordered the prequel pilot in June 2018, based on a story by X-Men: First Class‘ Jane Goldman and Thrones author George R.R. Martin; Goldman will serve as showrunner.

The most recent additions join previously announced cast members Naomi Watts (Gypsy), who’ll play a charming socialite with a dark secret, and Josh Whitehouse (Poldark).