Midseason Report Card: What Are The CW's Best & Worst Rated Shows?

Now that they’ve wrapped their fall runs, let’s see how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far for the 2018-19 season, turning our attention here to The CW.

Listed below is the average Live+Same Day DEMO RATING for each series on The CW. Beside that is the PERCENT CHANGE versus each program’s previous full-season average (or its time slot predecessor’s performance, if indicated among NOTES). Each program’s RANK refers to the most critical measure — how it is faring compared to other shows on The CW, since come springtime heads must roll to make room for shiny-and-new pilots.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: The Flash remains on top for a fifth straight year running, while Riverdale has inched up versus a year ago to now share the No. 2 spot. Arrow — stabilized by its move to Monday, and with Legends lagging — leaped four spots on this fall’s chart. Still on deck for this TV season are The 100 (previous season averaged 0.30), iZombie (0.25) and the final Jane the Virgin (0.24), while Roswell New Mexico debuts Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Which ranking or percent change most surprises you? (Review the midseason report cards for ABC, CBS and NBC.)

