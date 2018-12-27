Midseason Report Card: What Are NBC's Best & Worst Rated Shows?

Now that they have completed their fall runs, let’s see how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far for the 2018-19 TV season, next turning our attention to NBC.

Listed below is the average Live+Same Day DEMO RATING for each NBC series. Beside that is the PERCENT CHANGE versus each program’s previous full-season average (or its time slot predecessor’s performance, if indicated among NOTES). Each program’s RANK refers to the most critical measure — how it is faring compared to other shows on NBC, since come springtime heads must roll to make room for shiny-and-new pilots.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: Yes, This Is Us has slipped in Season 3, but it easily remains TV’s top-rated drama. Both Manifest (the fall’s No. 1 new drama) and New Amsterdam mark solid improvements over their year-ago time slots, while bundling #OneChicago on one night was a top-to-bottom success — even though it sorta put 20-year-old SVU out to pasture. But Thursday as a whole has been a bit of a hole for the Peacock, with critically lauded but modestly rated comedies leading into a waning Will & Grace (read those Notes!) and one Bad freshman.

Which ranking or percent change most surprises you? (Review the report cards for ABC and CBS.)



Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.