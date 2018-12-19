Who Is America? Won't Get a Season 2, Sacha Baron Cohen Says

Politicians across America can breathe a sigh of relief: Sacha Baron Cohen’s provocative prank show Who Is America? won’t return for a second season on Showtime, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cohen reveals the news himself in an upcoming podcast with THR: “It’s like Da Ali G Show in England — I did one season. And the idea is not to make it a Seinfeld or an SNL.” He also admitted that the makeup process required to transform into the show’s different characters “is grueling… I’m too lazy to do this.”

Who Is America? featured the Borat star adopting various disguises — including Israeli anti-terror expert Erran Morad and scooter-riding conspiracy nut Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr. — to interview unsuspecting Americans about the current state of our country. His victims included a number of high-profile politicians, like former Vice President Dick Cheney, who signed a waterboarding kit for Morad, and Georgia state representative Jason Spencer, who resigned in disgrace after his appearance on the show showed him using racial slurs and baring his buttocks.

Debuting in July, Who Is America? wrapped up its first — and now only — season the following month, airing a total of seven episodes. (Cohen earned a surprise Golden Globe nomination earlier this month for best actor in a comedy or musical TV series.) As of now, Showtime has not confirmed that the series is ending; network head David Nevins told reporters back in August that he was “dying to bring it back” for a second season.