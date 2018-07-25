Who Is America?: Georgia State Rep Resigns After Epithet-Laced Pranking

Jason Spencer, the state representative from Georgia who used racial slurs and bared his buttocks in Sunday’s episode of Who Is America?, has announced he will resign his elected seat on July 31.

Per The New York Times, announcement of Spencer’s resignation came Wednesday via an email from Georgia House Speaker David Ralston.

Just two episodes in, Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America? has created buzz for itself by having a disguised Cohen dupe various political figures into making controversial statements and doing egregious things. For instance, in the series premiere, the series showed Congressmen Joe Wilson and Dana Rohrabacher endorsing a (fake) program to arm children as young as 3 with guns in an effort to combat school shootings.

In Sunday’s episode, Spencer — who thought he was participating in an anti-terrorism training — pulled down his pants and repeatedly chased Cohen’s character yelling “USA motherf–ker” as a means “to intimidate ISIS,” according to Cohen’s character.

Later, after the credits, footage showed Spencer using a racial epithet to refer to inhabitants of the Middle East.

Spencer lost his reelection bid in the spring and planned to serve the final five months of his term, even after the episode aired. But bipartisan pressure for him to step down was mounting, leading to Wednesday’s resignation.

Prior to the episode’s airing, Spencer claimed (via statement) that he’d been tricked by Cohen and threatened legal action. After Sunday evening, he released another statement saying that participating in what he believed to be antiterrorism training made him “uncomfortable” and that “My fears were so heightened at that time, I was not thinking clearly nor could I appreciate what I was agreeing to when I participated in his ‘class.'”