Golden Globe Nominations: Versace, Mrs. Maisel, Sharp Objects, Barry and The Americans Lead TV Pack

Nominations for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Thursday morning in Beverly Hills , and FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story led the TV pack with four total nods, including for best TV-movie/miniseries.

The Americans‘ final season, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Sharp Objects, Julia Roberts’ Homecoming, Barry, Hugh Grant’s A Very English Scandal and The Kominsky Method followed with three nominations each.

Going by medium, cable-TV amassed 32 total nods, followed by streaming’s 19. Broadcast-TV came away with four total nominations.

NBC will broadcast this year’s Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, with Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg serving as hosts.

Here is the list of TV’s nominees (eligibility runs Jan. 1 through Dec. 31) — now share your raves and rants in the Comments. (Meanwhile, here are Michael Ausiello’s own Snappy Judgements.)

• DRAMA SERIES (previous winner: The Handmaid’s Tale)

The Americans, FX

Bodyguard, Netflix

Homecoming, Amazon Prime

Killing Eve, BBC America

Pose, FX

• DRAMA ACTOR (previous winner: Sterling K. Brown)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

• DRAMA ACTRESS (previous winner: Elisabeth Moss)

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES (previous winner: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS (previous winner: Rachel Brosnahan)

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR (previous winner: Aziz Ansari)

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES

The Alienist, TNT

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX

Escape at Dannemora, Showtime

Sharp Objects, HBO

A Very English Scandal, Amazon Prime Video

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

