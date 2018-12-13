Legacies Fall Finale Video: Kaleb's Plot to Convert MG Is a Bloody Shame

If you thought Damon gave Stefan a hard time over his bunny diet, just wait until you see what Kaleb has in store for MG on Legacies. In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s fall finale (The CW, 9/8c), a friendly workout takes a tense turn when Kaleb begins to question his fellow vampire’s strength.

When MG (who does even lift, bro!) begins to exhibit signs of struggle in the gym, Kaleb blames his performance on “those weak-ass bunny blood muscles,” which MG does not appreciate. But it’s kind of hard to argue with Kaleb’s logic; even after a four-day hunger strike, he appears to be at full strength.

Of course, this isn’t the first time MG and Kaleb have clashed over the philosophy behind eating things on two legs vs. four. Need we remind you of poor Dana? A week before she literally puked her guts out (those spider bites will get you every time!) Kaleb was feasting on her neck in the back of a school bus — a discovery MG was not happy to make.