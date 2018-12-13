TVLine Items: Mixtape Recasts Lead, Greg Kinnear to Twilight Zone and More

Netflix’s musical drama Mixtape is getting a remix.

Greek alum Paul James has been cast as the project’s new male lead, replacing original star Raúl Castillo, our sister site Deadline reports.

Mixtape, which received a 10-episode series order from Netflix in July after Fox passed on the pilot, follows a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles, all of whom are involved with the city’s music industry somehow. (Castillo was unable to fill the role after getting cast in One Day At a Time‘s upcoming third season.)

James will star alongside Callie Hernandez (Graves), Jenna Dewan (The Resident) and Madeleine Stowe (Revenge) as Sam, an aspiring songwriter and young widower who will do anything for his son. His TV credits also include The Last Ship, The Path and Torchwood.

* Greg Kinnear (House of Cards) has joined CBS All Access’ forthcoming Twilight Zone revival. Character details are not yet available, but he will appear in the episode titled “The Traveler,” opposite The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun.

* The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Thursday, March 14, at 8/7c on Fox.

* Logan Lerman (Jack & Bobby) will star in Amazon’s drama series The Hunt, from executive producer Jordan Peele. He will play Jonah Heidelbaum, who sets out to find his grandmother’s murderer and finds himself swept up in the titular, Nazi-hunting organization.

* Pop star/The Voice alum Christina Aguilera will perform minutes before the ball drops on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Monday, Dec. 31. Her last appearance on the holiday special was in 2007.

* Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour, a concert special featuring special appearances by Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, will stream on Netflix beginning Monday, Dec. 31, aka New Year’s Eve. Watch a trailer below: