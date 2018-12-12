The Twilight Zone: Steven Yeun to Appear in CBS All Access Revival

Steven Yeun can’t stay away from TV horror series, it seems: The Walking Dead alum has signed on to star in an episode of CBS All Access’ upcoming Twilight Zone revival, TVLine has confirmed.

Yeun will headline an episode of the revived sci-fi/horror anthology entitled “The Traveler.” No further details on his character or the plot have been released yet, but we’ll learn more when the new-look Twilight Zone — with executive producer Jordan Peele stepping into Rod Serling’s iconic hosting role — hits CBS All Access next year.

The Twilight Zone revival has already attracted an impressive cast: Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) will appear in a remake of the classic episode “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” and stars like Kumail Nanjiani, Sanaa Lathan, John Cho, Allison Tolman and Jacob Tremblay have signed on to star in other episodes of the anthology. (Like the original Twilight Zone, each episode of the revival will tell a self-contained story.)

Yeun is still best known for playing apocalypse survivor Glenn Rhee on the AMC zombie thriller The Walking Dead, a role he played until the Season 7 premiere, when Glenn was brutally killed off by the villainous Negan. His other TV credits include Drunk History, American Dad! and Warehouse 13.