Fuller House Star Previews Season 4: Are Steph and Jimmy Ready for a Baby?

Dropping Friday on Netflix, Fuller House‘s fourth season tackles a difficult question 30 years in the making: Can a house be too full? In addition to the arrival of Stephanie and Jimmy’s offspring (via surrogate Kimmy), this latest batch of 13 episodes also finds the girls’ extended family members — every last one of ’em — moving back to San Francisco.

“When you add everybody up, we have about 20 people in this family,” Jodie Sweetin tells TVLine. “We’re outgrowing our house!” Fortunately, not everyone will be under the same roof, at least not at the same time. “We still scatter [returning characters] throughout the season,” Sweetin explains. “There are a few surprises in terms of who’s coming back — and who comes back a little bit more.”

And while some fans may argue that Steph and Jimmy are rushing into parenthood, Sweetin reminds us that no one’s ever “ready” for it. “As a mom, I can say that it’s always overwhelming,” she says. “You think it’s going to be great, and then you’re suddenly like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is real.'” Still, the couple is “really excited and looking forward to this,” and Sweetin believes they’ll rise to the challenge.

As seen in Fuller House‘s Season 4 trailer, D.J. and Steve’s relationship will also be a focal point this season, though Sweetin says that Steph is too preoccupied with her own growing family to focus too much on D.J.’s. “At the end of the day, Steph just wants her sister to be happy,” she says. “I don’t think anyone’s pushing them down the aisle, but we’re all supportive. We want her to have a full, wonderful life.” (That said, with Fuller House‘s future uncertain, the two might not want to drag their feet for too long.)

Speaking of a “wonderful life,” Sweetin’s new Hallmark movie Entertaining Christmas premieres Saturday at 8/7c. “I have so much fun doing these movies,” she says. “They’re such a staple for people around the holidays, and I love that I can be a piece of holiday traditions.” You can work Sweetin into your holiday even further by checking out her duet of “Santa Baby” with Jacob Tolliver, available now on Apple Music, Spotify and more.

