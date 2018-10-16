Fuller House Ending With Season 4?

D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy could be saying sayonara to San Francisco, as TVLine has heard that Netflix is seriously considering ending Fuller House with its upcoming fourth season. When reached for comment, a Netflix spokesperson told TVLine, “No decision has been made about the future of Fuller House; we’re looking forward to the premiere of Season 4 later this year.”

Fuller House‘s fourth season finale, which features an appearance by American Horror Story scene stealer Leslie Grossman, was filmed in early September. Season 4’s roster of guest stars also includes Maria Canals-Barrera (Cristela) as Fernando’s mother, Lee Majors (The Six Million Dollar Man) and Lindsay Wagner (The Bionic Woman) as a pair of retired detectives, and Josh Peck (Grandfathered) as a hipster dad Jesse meets at a daddy-and-me group for baby Pamela.

Between its third and fourth seasons, Fuller House also underwent a behind-the-scenes shake-up. Series creator Jeff Franklin was fired as showrunner over allegations of inappropriate behavior, a turn of events that left him “heartbroken,” according to an Instagram post. Franklin was replaced by Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar, who have served as co-executive producers since Fuller House premiered in 2016.

Would you be disappointed if Fuller‘s upcoming fourth season turns out to be its last, or do you feel the Full House spinoff has already run its course? Wherever you stand on the show’s future, drop a comment with your thoughts below.