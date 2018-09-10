Fuller House Season 4: Leslie Grossman Scrubs In for Special Finale Delivery

Kimmy Gibbler is just about ready to pop by the time Fuller House‘s upcoming fourth season reaches its conclusion — and who better to help usher her (brother’s) child into the world than Leslie Grossman? The American Horror Story scene stealer will show up in the Netflix comedy’s fourth season finale as a doctor at the hospital, TVLine has confirmed. Additional details remain under wraps.

Andrea Barber (aka Kimmy) alerted us to Grossman’s casting, posting a picture of the actress alongside the cast at Friday’s taping of the finale. In fact, Barber’s various social media accounts have proven an endless source of behind-the-scenes sneak peeks to help tide fans over until the new season is released.

As TVLine previously reported, Season 4 of Netflix’s Full House spinoff will also feature appearances by Maria Canals-Barrera (Wizards of Waverly Place) as Fernando’s mother and Josh Peck (Grandfathered) as a hipster dad. The show will also reunite Lee Majors (The Six Million Dollar Man) and Lindsay Wagner (The Bionic Woman) as ex spouses on board a senior citizens dinner cruise… turned jewel-heist mystery!

What are your hopes for Fuller House‘s fourth season? And is anyone else predicting that the show will pull a Jesse-and-Becky and make Kimmy pregnant with twins? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.