Fuller House Season 4 Trailer: Steph Goes 'Womb-zilla' on Pregnant Kimmy

Fuller House is really living up to its name in Season 4, as you’ll see in the just-released trailer for the Netflix comedy’s next run of episodes, arriving on Dec. 14. Picking up shortly after the events of Season 3, Kimmy is now playing surrogate to Stephanie and Jimmy’s baby, though we have it on good authority that this pregnancy will be anything but typical.

“She goes against everything you think a pregnant woman is going to be,” Juan Pablo Di Pace (aka Fernando) recently told TVLine. “She’s doing cartwheels around the kitchen and eating the spiciest foods. She basically does everything Kimmy would normally do — only now she’s pregnant.” And it sounds like she might have to worry about Fernando stealing her thunder. “It’s not so much that Fernando thinks it’s his child,” Di Pace explained, “He thinks it’s his pregnancy. Like, he thinks he’s just as pregnant as her.”

The show’s fourth season will also feature some interesting guest stars, including Leslie Grossman (American Horror Story: Apocalypse) as one of Kimmy’s doctors, Maria Canals-Barrera (Cristela) as Fernando’s mother, Lee Majors (The Six Million Dollar Man) and Lindsay Wagner (The Bionic Woman) as ex spouses aboard a senior citizens’ dinner cruise, and Josh Peck (Grandfathered) as a hipster Jesse meets in a daddy-and-me class.

As TVLine exclusively reported, it’s likely that Fuller House‘s fourth season will also be its last. When reached for comment, Netflix simply said, “No decision has been made about the future of Fuller House; we’re looking forward to the premiere of Season 4 later this year.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Fuller House‘s fourth season, then drop a comment with your hopes below.