Power Boss Pays Tribute to 'Beloved' Crew Member Killed in On-Set Accident

Pedro Jimenez, the Power crew member killed in an on-set accident Monday, was a “beloved” member of the Starz drama’s staff and had been with the show since Season 1, series co-creator Courtney A. Kemp posted on social media Wednesday.

“This is a tragedy for the Power family, and even more for Pedro’s family and friends, who must face the holidays and the coming cold months ahead without him,” Kemp wrote in an Instagram post.

The series shut down production Monday after production assistant Jimenez, 63, died after he was hit by a 2006 Ford Explorer also involved in production of the series. Jimenez was laying out traffic cones as he prepared a shooting location in Brooklyn. He later was pronounced dead at Brooklyn Hospital.

Earlier in the week, members of the cast also memorialized Jimenez via their social media accounts. Omari Hardwick posted, “… as a person in communication and exchange of spirit as much as I was with good ole Pedro… I’m rocked. NO team ever imagines losing a teammate. Let alone like this.”

Series co-creator 50 Cent posted his “prayers and condolences” were with Jimenez’s family. Joseph Sikora retweeted a Pope Francis message about giving comfort through tenderness, adding the hashtag #rippedrojimenez. And Naturi Naughton posted, “Losing one of our own really hit home today! Tomorrow is not promised y’all!”