Power Crew Member Dead After Accident On Location in Brooklyn

Starz’s Power has shut down production after a crew member was killed early Monday morning, our sister site Deadline reports.

Production assistant Pedro Jimenez, 63, died after he was hit by a 2006 Ford Explorer around 4:30 am while preparing a Season 6 shooting site on Douglass Street near the corner of Court Street in Brooklyn, per the New York Post. Jimenez was pronounced dead at Brooklyn Hospital.

When shows and films shoot on New York City streets, production assistants often arrive early to place orange traffic cones in parking spaces to reserve spots for trailers, equipment trucks and the like. That activity is what Jimenez was doing when hit, per the report.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our Power family,” a rep for the network tells Deadline. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez’s family as we work to fully understand what has happened.”

The series has halted production temporarily; no word on when it will resume.