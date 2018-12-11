Golden Globes' New TV Award Named for First Recipient Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett isn’t just receiving an award at the 76th Annual Golden Globes: She is the award.

The TV icon will receive the Globes’ first-ever special achievement accolade for television, which has aptly been named the Carol Burnett Award.

Equivalent to the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which honors achievement in film at the Globes, the Carol Burnett Award will be presented annually to an honoree who has made “outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen,” according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s official announcement. Recipients will be chosen based on their body of TV work, as well as “the lasting impact that their television career achievements have had on both the industry and audiences.”

“For more than 50 years, comedy trailblazer Carol Burnett has been breaking barriers while making us laugh,” said HFPA President Meher Tatna. “She was the first woman to host a variety sketch show, The Carol Burnett Show. She was also the first woman to win both the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and Kennedy Center Honors. And now we add another first to her running list: the first recipient – and namesake – of the new Golden Globe top honor for achievement in television, the Carol Burnett Award. We are profoundly grateful for her contributions to the entertainment industry and honored to celebrate her legacy forever at the Golden Globes.”

Burnett, already a five-time Golden Globe winner, will accept the honor on Sunday, Jan. 6, at 8/7c. As previously reported, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg and Killing Eve's Sandra Oh will co-host the ceremony.