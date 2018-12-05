Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh Tapped to Host 2019 Golden Globes Ceremony

After giving one heck of an audition at this year’s Emmy Awards, Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh got the gig: The Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Killing Eve stars will co-host the 76th Annual Golden Globes, TVLine has learned.

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” said Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment. “They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.”

Added Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association: “We’re excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood’s Party of the Year. Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can’t wait to see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage.”

Of course, Samberg and Oh already proved their chops back in September, when they co-presented an award at the Emmys and nailed their scripted banter — a moment that landed on our list of the broadcast’s highlights. And Samberg is no stranger to hosting award ceremonies: He also emceed the Emmys back in 2015.

The 2019 Golden Globes will air Sunday, Jan. 6, at 8/7c on NBC. Nominations will be announced on Thursday morning.

Are you looking forward to Samberg and Oh’s team-up? Drop a comment!