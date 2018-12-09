Stranger Things Season 3 Episode Titles Revealed — What Could They Mean?

Stranger Things is kicking off its Season 3 mystery early by revealing the (potentially spoiler-y?) titles of its upcoming episodes, some more ominous than others. Netflix on Sunday posted a video with all eight titles, underscored by the chill-inducing theme song. And those titles are…

1. “Suzie, Do You Copy?”

2. “The Mallrats”

3. “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard”

4. “The Sauna Test”

5. “The Source”

6. “The Birthday”

7. “The Bite”

8. “The Battle of Starcourt”

We still don’t know much about Stranger Things‘ upcoming third season, aside from it being set in the summer of 1985 and largely taking place at the mall, making these titles all the more intriguing. For example, whose birthday will we be celebrating? Who’s being bitten? And what’s the source… of what? (OK, we’re admittedly grasping at straws here, though we are getting major virus vibes from some of those titles.)

This is the second teaser video Netflix has released for Season 3, the first being a faux advertisement for the Starcourt Mall, which appears to be hosting the season’s final battle, if the title of that season finale is any indication. That initial video also delivered the bummer news that new episodes won’t hit the streaming service until Summer 2019, though Netflix bosses insist they’ll be “worth the wait.”

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the latest Season 3 tease, then drop a comment with your best guesses on the episode titles below.