Stranger Things Season 3 Delay Confirmed, Netflix Boss Promises, 'It's Gonna Be Worth the Wait'

It’s official: Stranger Things eight-episode third season will not bow until Summer 2019. Explaining the reason for the delay, Netflix’s VP or original content, Cindy Holland, told reporters Sunday at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour, “It’s a handcrafted show. [Exec producers] The Duffer brothers and Shawn Levy have worked really hard, and they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than what they did last year. And so they really want to take the time to get it right.”

Netflix earlier this month teased the delayed third season via a cheeky promo/local-style commercial for Hawkins’ new Starcourt Mall, won’t arrive until “next summer” aka summer of 2019. (Previous seasons of the supernatural thriller respectively dropped in July 2016 and October 2017.)

“I think it’s going to be a fantastic season,” Holland said at TCA. “It’s gonna be worth the wait.”