Ratings: Blue Bloods Ranks No. 2 for the Night, Crazy Ex Returns to 0.1

CBS’ Blue Bloods this Friday copped 8.8 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, ticking up in both counts and matching its season high in the demo. It drew the night’s biggest audience (as it does) while placing second in the demo (behind Fox’s Last Man Standing).

Opening the Eye’s line-up, MacGyver (6.4 mil/0.7) and Hawaii Five-0 (7.8 mil/0.8) were both steady.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Blindspot (2.8 mil/0.5; read recap) and Midnight, Texas (1.9 mil/0.4; read recap) were steady.

THE CW | Dynasty (590K/0.2) shed some eyeballs; Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (390K/0.1; read post mortem) slipped to its second-smallest audience ever while down a precious tenth in the demo.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (2.8 mil/0.6) and Speechless (2.1 mil/0.5) each dipped in the demo and respectively delivered their second-smallest and smallest audiences ever.

FOX | Returning from a two-week break, both Last Man Standing (5.5 mil/1.1) and The Cool Kids (4.3 mil/0.9) were steady.

