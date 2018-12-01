Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 Premiere Date, First Teaser Revealed

Well that was fast! Less than six weeks after the launch of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Netflix on Saturday announced a premiere date for what’s now being dubbed “Part 2” of the series.

Sabrina will return for its sophomore run on Friday, April 5. In addition, the streaming service has released the first teaser trailer for the next batch of nine episodes (embedded above), which hints at some potential new romances — Harvey and [Spoiler]?! — and features an edgier side of the teen witch.

Fans of Sabrina won’t have to wait even that long to return to Greendale. A standalone Christmas episode, titled “A Midwinter’s Tale,” will debut on Friday, Dec. 14. (View photos here.)

As previously reported, Part 2 of Chilling Adventures will conjure up new (and familiar) faces: Buffy and Angel alum Alexis Denisof has joined the cast in the recurring role of Ms. Wardwell’s boyfriend, Adam Masters, who “returns to Greendale after a stint overseas working with Physicians Without Frontiers — unaware that his fiancée has been taken over by the demoness Madam Satan,” according to the streamer. Also on board is Jedidiah Goodacre (The Originals, The 100), who is set to play warlock Dorian Gray.

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your reactions to the first new footage!