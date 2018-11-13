Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Photos: First Look at Spooky Holiday Special

Throw a human limb on the fire and drop an eye of newt into your eggnog, because Christmas has come early to Greendale. Netflix on Tuesday unveiled a batch of photos from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s newly announced holiday episode, “A Midwinter’s Tale,” which is available to stream on Friday, Dec. 14.

Per a release from Netflix, here’s what we can expect from the festive special: “The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solstice — the longest night of the year — when families gather together around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols, tell ghost stories and huddle against the supernatural creatures that come out to cause mischief. Since the Winter Solstice is when the veil between this world and the next is at its thinnest, it’s the perfect time to conduct a séance — which Sabrina convenes, to try and contact her mother. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors — both welcome and unwelcome — and you never know what might come down the chimney.”

These eight new photos offer a few more clues about we can expect from the holiday episode, including Susie taking a part-time job as an elf, Hilda bracing for a potential confrontation in the kitchen, and Harvey doing some major holiday brooding. (Then again, when is he not?)

Browse our gallery of new photos from Sabrina‘s solstice special — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.