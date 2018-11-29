Legacies Recap: Tree's a Crowd — Plus, Which Vampire Diaries Fave Is Back?

Even in a magical world, elections don’t always turn out the way they should. Some of Legacies‘ finest learned this the hard way on Thursday when Alaric’s decision to form a student honor council — made up of one representative from each supernatural faction — turned the campus into a political war zone.

A well-dressed Lizzie and a very well-dressed MG (just as Quincy Fouse foretold!) were the undisputed frontrunners for their respective species, but settling on a leader proved slightly more challenging for the werewolves — not that anyone should be surprised by that. When Rafael’s alpha made it clear that he would use his position to have Landon removed from school, a battle for dominance ensued. The challenge paid off for Rafael, earning him a seat on the council, but the other two vacant spots went to Kaleb (!) and Josie (?!), eliciting a chorus of gasps from the other students. And from me, to be honest.

Hope also strong-armed her way into the council — to be fair, she is the only one of her kind — presumably to ensure that Landon is well taken care of, but she surprised everyone at the meeting with her first motion: “Landon has to go.” Kaleb agreed (duh) and Rafael opposed (duuuh), leaving the decision in Josie’s hands. She ultimately decided that it was in everyone’s best interest for Landon to keep his distance, sending Rafael into a blind rage… and into Lizzie’s equally enraged arms. (Say, didn’t Rafael kiss Josie last week? I don’t suppose that could lead to any more tension between the sisters.)

Elsewhere, Alaric and Dorian were busy dealing with this week’s mystery monster: a living spirit of a tree, also known as a dryad. (No big.) This particular dryad — the show’s first talking monster — was desperate to be reunited with her lover, a vampire named Oliver. (Confession: Before I heard “vampire,” I thought she might have been talking about Jackson’s werewolf buddy Oliver from The Originals.) And while finding the guy proved simple enough, the plan hit a new snag when Oliver claimed to have no memory of his leafy lady. Hell, the guy was married.

As if having her heart broken wasn’t enough, the poor dryad — under the influence of an unknown entity — attacked Alaric and Dorian, forcing them to take her out. Fortunately, she was able to reveal a key piece of the puzzle before going to plant heaven: a voice in her head was commanding her to take the knife to a “dark pit beneath the earth” known as Malivore. In doing so, she would know “peace and finally be free.” (This dryad clearly hasn’t watched any of the other shows in this franchise, or she’d know what “peace” really means.)

The dryad’s tale also shed some light on the show’s ongoing Landon mystery. After giving him a long-awaited goodbye kiss, Hope put Landon on a bus to New Orleans, where a “family friend” was waiting to help him find his birth mother. (Vincent? Declan? I must know!) Even more intriguing: In the one photo Landon has of his mother, she’s wearing the Malivore symbol around her neck.

Also worth discussing…

* I need to know who performs the cover of Linkin Park’s “In the End” that played at the beginning of the episode. Right now.

* Did you catch that Bonnie Bennett shoutout? When Dorian brought Oliver to the dryad, he said, “Our pal Bonnie did a witch thing on the rings. Some sort of combo summoning spell and astral projection.” Sure, I’d love to see Kat Graham back in Mystic Falls, but I’ll settle for a casual mention for now.

* I didn’t think anything could be sadder than Josie telling Hope that Hayley was pretty… until Alaric poured his heart out to the dryad. So you can imagine my delight upon seeing Jodi Lyn O’Keefe pop up in the promo for next week’s episode as a freaking zombie. This show is too good to us.

* Speaking of familiar faces, who’s the “family friend” in New Orleans?!

Did you dig this week’s info-heavy episode of Legacies? Any new theories about Landon? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.