Ratings: 9-1-1, The Voice and Arrow Rise; Resident Hits Season-High Audience

Fox’s The Resident entered the midseason break with 5.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, up 18 percent in audience to mark a season high while steady in the demo week-to-week; readers gave the episode an average grade of “A-.” Leading out of that, 9-1-1 (6.1 mil/1.4, reader grade “A-“) with its own fall finale drew its best audience since Oct. 1 while rising two tenths in the demo.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (9.3 mil/1.6; read recap) rebounded from last week’s all-time Monday lows, while Manifest (6 mil/1.1; reader grade “B+”) was steady with its fall finale.

THE CW | Arrow (1.32 mil/0.4; read post mortem) delivered its biggest audience since the season opener while rising a tenth in the demo; Legends (990K/0.3) was steady with what was probably one of its Top 5 episodes ever.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, The Great Christmas Light Fight returned to 5.4 mil and a 1.1, up a tick from its year-ago premiere and matching Dancing With the Stars‘ finale in the demo. The Good Doctor (7.4 mil/1.2) is currently up 9 percent and a tenth.

