Fuller House Star Previews Kimmy's 'Unusual Pregnancy' in Season 4

Fuller House’s upcoming season will have viewers wondering, “Whose baby is it, anyway?” The Netflix comedy’s fourth installment may chronicle Kimmy’s journey as Stephanie and Jimmy’s surrogate, but it turns out there’s a fourth player in this wacky little game — and he comes with his own race car.

“It’s not so much that Fernando thinks it’s his child, he thinks it’s his pregnancy,” Juan Pablo Di Pace tells TVLine. “Like, he thinks he’s just as pregnant as her — the drama, the swollen body parts, the whole thing. It’s very Fernando.”

As for the actual surrogate, Di Pace says Kimmy experiences a “very unusual pregnancy,” explaining that “she goes against everything you think a pregnant woman is going to be. She’s doing cartwheels around the kitchen and eating the spiciest foods. She basically does everything Kimmy would normally do — only now she’s pregnant.”

Another person excited about the pregnancy is Fernando’s mother (played by Wizards of Waverly Place star Maria Canals-Barrera), whose visit to San Francisco in Season 4 quickly devolves into a “comedy of errors,” Di Pace says. “We’ve been talking about having Fernando’s mom on the show for three seasons, and I had so many ideas about what his mother would be like. I’ve always wanted a Sofia Vergara/Jennifer Lopez mother, and they gave her to me. … She’s also way too young to be my mother. You can tell where Fernando gets his drama from.”

Fuller House’s fourth season arrives Friday, Dec. 14 on Netflix. Drop a comment with your hopes for the next batch of episodes below.