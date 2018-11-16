Brooklyn Nine-Nine Showrunner, Cast Tease Gina's 'F--king Epic' Exit

Brooklyn Nine Nine‘s departing Chelsea Peretti is going out in a blaze of, well, Gina. “I can tease that Gina departs in a very Gina Linetti-esque way,” showrunner Dan Goor tells TVLine, adding that the character’s Season 6 swan song will be “funny but also… emotional. [Chelsea] is really one of the funniest people in the world and a great actress and I think all of that comes out in her exit.”

Last month, Peretti announced that she would be jumping ship shortly after the former Fox sitcom docks at NBC on Thursday, Jan. 10. At the time, Goor conceded that he was struggling to hatch a farewell befitting the “amazing, hilarious, unique” Gina. But, as Peretti’s co-stars tell it, the EP succeeded in cracking the code.

“It’s f–king epic,” raves Melissa Fumero (Amy). “It’s such a great Gina episode.. Her grand finale is with Amy and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz), as it should be. She has stuff with everybody, but they paired her with us [at the end] and we had so much fun shooting that last week. It was bittersweet and sad and we definitely cried, [but they were] happy tears.”

Meanwhile, Beatriz — echoing Goor’s earlier assertion that “this is not the last we’ll see of Gina” — stresses, “Gina still exists in our world. You might not see her every day, but she’s still part of our landscape. She’s part of the fabric of Brooklyn 99 and she always will be.” (With reporting by Diane Gordon)