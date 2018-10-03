Brooklyn Nine-Nine Boss Reacts to Chelsea Peretti's Departure, Hints at Unique Exit Storyline for Gina

At least Brooklyn Nine-Nine is not sending Gina away in a body bag. In the wake of news that original cast member Chelsea Peretti will be exiting the Fox-turned-NBC sitcom in Season 6, showrunner Dan Goor released a statement in which he all but confirmed that the character will not be killed off.

“I know for a fact that this isn’t the last we’ll see of Gina Linetti,” Goor said on Twitter. “I mean, she got run over by a frickin’ bus, and she only missed like a week of work.”

Goor admitted that hatching an exit plot for the “amazing, hilarious, unique” Gina has been a challenge. “We have tried really hard to create a storyline for her departure that lives up to a character who can only be described as ‘the human embodiment of the 100 emoji,’ he said, before adding, “While it’s sad to see a member of the family leave we are so proud of Chelsea and excited for what she does next.”

Peretti announced her looming B99 departure on social media Wednesday, informing fans, “I won’t be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina. confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation.”