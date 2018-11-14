Ratings: New Amsterdam, The Conners Slip; NCIS and FBI Tick Up

New Amsterdam this Tuesday delivered 6.1 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, down 9 and 15 percent from its previous outing to mark season lows. Opening NBC’s night, The Voice (8.8 mil/1.6; read recap) was steady while This Is Us (8.5 mil/2.0; read recap) ticked down.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (1.71 mil/0.6; read recap) tied its smallest audience ever while dipping in the demo; Black Lightning (940K/0.3) was steady.

CBS | NCIS (12.3 mil/1.4) and FBI (9.1 mil/1.1) both ticked up, with the former matching its season high in the demo. New Orleans (7.5 mil/0.9) was flat.

ABC | The Conners (6.9 mil/1.5) was down 12 and 17 percent, slipping in audience for a third straight episode and marking new lows in both measures. Similarly, The Kids Are Alright (4.7 mil/1.0) was down 13 and 23 percent to new lows, while black-ish (4.1 mil/1.0) dipped one tenth and Splitting Up Together (2.9 mil/0.7) slipped two tenths. The Rookie (4 mil/0.7) ticked down to new lows.

FOX | The Gifted (2 mil/0.6) and Lethal Weapon (2.8 mil/0.6) both dipped from their Election Night outings.

