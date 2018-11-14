TVLine Items: Gotham Promo Reveals Bane, F Is for Family Trailer and More

If you’re curious to see Gotham‘s take on the iconic villain Bane, the latest Season 5 trailer will be very enlightening… for you.

In a new teaser for the Fox drama’s final run of episodes, Shane West makes an appearance or two as the mask-wearing baddie, most recently played on the big screen by Tom Hardy. As previously reported, West will be introduced as Eduardo Dorrance, who served alongside Jim Gordon in the Army and returns to Gotham with evil intentions (and hopefully intelligible line readings).

Gotham‘s 12-episode final season premieres Thursday, Jan. 3, at 8/7c; press PLAY above to watch the promo.

* Black Lightning has cast RJ Cyler (I’m Dying Up Here) in the recurring role of Todd Green, a “gangly and awkward tech genius” who, when passed over for a research grant, gets an offer to work for Tobias Whale.

* SEAL Team has recruited Antonio Jaramillo (Mayans MC) to recur as Lazo, cartel boss Doza’s highly dangerous lieutenant, Deadline reports.

* Joelle Carter (Justified) and Adrian Hough (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) have been added as series regulars to Apple’s mystery drama inspired by Hilde Lysiak, who at age 9 was the first to expose a murder in her hometown of Selinsgrove, Pa.

* MTV is bringing back its MTV Spring Break event in 2019, to be held March 19-21 at the Grand Oasis Hotel in Cancún, Mexico and feature a "signature mix of high-energy performances, surprise celebrity guests."

* Netflix has released a full-length trailer for F Is for Family Season 3, releasing all episodes on Friday, Nov. 30. Watch it below:

