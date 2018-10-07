Gotham: Shane West's Big Bad Identity Revealed — Plus: Final Season Teaser

Gotham newbie Shane West will soon be fitted for an iconic helmet, with producers now confirming that the Nikita vet will play Batman villain Bane in the fifth and final season. The announcement was made at Sunday’s New York Comic Con panel.

West, whose casting was first revealed back in September, will be introduced as Eduardo Dorrance, who served alongside Jim Gordon in the Army. Dorrance returns to Gotham and offers to help Gordon bring law and order to the crime-ridden metropolis with a team of elite soldiers. But Gordon soon realizes that “Dorrance’s true intentions in Gotham are much darker and more evil than he could have believed.”

In the comics, Edmund (not “Eduardo”) Dorrance is the infamous villain King Snake, who’s the father of super villain Bane. At the time of West’s casting, we here at TVLine speculated that West could wind up portraying King Snake’s son — and now we have our confirmation.

West follows in the footsteps of Tom Hardy, who portrayed Bane in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. Fox, meanwhile, has released the first teaser trailer for Season 5, which comes at the tail end of the following sizzle reel (beginning at the 2:32 mark).

