Gotham Adds Nikita Vet Shane West to Play Mystery Villain in Final Season

Gotham is putting out the Bat-signal for Shane West: The Nikita alum will recur as a villain in the upcoming fifth and final season of Fox’s Batman prequel, according to our sister site Deadline.

West will play Eduardo Dorrance, who served alongside Jim Gordon in the Army. Dorrance returns to Gotham and offers to help Gordon bring law and order to the crime-ridden metropolis with a team of elite soldiers. But Gordon soon realizes that “Dorrance’s true intentions in Gotham are much darker and more evil than he could have believed.”

In the comics, Edmund (not “Eduardo”) Dorrance is the infamous villain King Snake, who’s the father of super villain Bane. So West’s character could end up being King Snake… or even Bane, if Gotham decides to bring out the full “rogues gallery” for its final run of episodes, which is set for midseason. (Tom Hardy played the super-strong Bane in the big-screen Bat film The Dark Knight Returns.)

Shooting to fame as a young actor on ABC’s Once and Again and in films like A Walk to Remember, West played doctor Ray Barnett on NBC’s long-running medical drama ER before starring as operative Michael Bishop on The CW’s Nikita for its entire four-season run. More recently, he starred as John Alden in WGN’s supernatural drama Salem, which was cancelled last year after three seasons.